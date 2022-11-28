Supreme Court justices – and even a government lawyer – cast doubt on Ciminelli's conviction

WASHINGTON – Several Supreme Court justices on Monday cast grave doubt on the legal underpinnings of the fraud conviction that landed Buffalo developer Louis P. Ciminelli and several other "Buffalo Billion" defendants in federal prison.

And, perhaps most notably of all, so did the government lawyer who was supposed to be arguing that Ciminelli and the others were rightfully convicted.

Capping 2½ hours of oral arguments in the Ciminelli case and a separate one in which Joseph Percoco, a former top aide to then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, was convicted, that government lawyer said the Supreme Court should uphold Ciminelli's conviction even if it was based on an invalid legal theory.

"The facts in the record do fit the elements" of fraud, even if the high court rejects the controversial "right to control" legal theory on which Ciminelli's conviction was based, said Eric J. Feigin, deputy solicitor general at the Department of Justice.

Ciminelli's conviction – and those of former SUNY Polytechnic Institute head Alain Kaloyeros and two Syracuse developers – rested on the right to control theory, which a federal appeals court in New York invented decades ago and which has been used in other federal fraud cases ever since.

By relying on that theory, prosecutors never had to prove – and didn't even argue – that Ciminelli and the others had defrauded anybody out of any money by rigging the bidding process on the giant RiverBend project that now houses a Tesla plant in Buffalo.

All they had to prove to win a fraud conviction was that the state entity that oversaw the development, Fort Schuyler Development Corp., was deprived of its "right to control" the RiverBend project when bids were rigged to steer the construction contract to Ciminelli's company.

But Monday's Supreme Court argument was largely all about the flaws in the right to control theory.

"It is possible for that theory to accomplish too much" and perhaps lead to wrongful fraud convictions, Feigin, the government lawyer who was supposed to be defending that theory, said.

Earlier, after Feigin acknowledged that the right to control theory was "an awkward fit" with property fraud, Justice Neil Gorsuch asked the government lawyer: "Why isn't the proper remedy here to reverse?"

And later in the oral argument, several other justices criticized the right to control theory.

"I think it is sort of a weird way to think about property fraud," said Justice Elana Kagan.

If the high court were to rule that the right to control theory is invalid, it could do one of two things. In reversing an appeals court's upholding of Ciminelli's conviction and those of his codefendants, the Supreme Court could either acquit them of the charges against them or send the case back to the lower courts – which could result in the men facing a second trial.

Feigan suggested a third alternative: a Supreme Court opinion invalidating the right to control theory but letting the convictions stand. But that idea drew a harsh reaction from Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

She suggested the court could not invalidate the right to control theory and yet a conviction based on it stand "without a jury speaking to it."

Meanwhile, Gorsuch questioned the idea of even allowing another jury to take the case if the justices were to overturn the "Buffalo Billion" convictions. If prosecutors failed to apply the law properly the first time around, "why should the government get another chance to start all over again in this case?" he asked.

That's precisely the argument that Ciminelli's lawyer, Michael R. Dreeben, made before the court.

While Feigin said the government could prove that the $750 million RiverBend contract that Ciminelli got actually did financial harm to the state entity controlling the project, Dreeben said that wasn't true. He said that's because that while the bidding process may have been tailored to steer the contract to Ciminelli and led to his selection as lead developer, Ciminelli still had to negotiate that $750 million contract with the state.

Ciminelli, who was sentenced to 28 months in prison, was released from prison pending the Supreme Court's decision in his case. He attended Monday's oral arguments, listening intently throughout.

The long and unusual high court argument in the Ciminelli case followed a much more conventional argument in the Percoco case. There, as they often do, several justices appeared to take both sides of an argument about whether Percoco could be convicted of fraud and bribery when he was no longer working for the government.

Percoco was sentenced to six years in prison after his conviction on charges that he took $315,000 in bribes to help steer state business to two companies. Like Ciminelli, he was freed from prison pending the Supreme Court's decision in his case.