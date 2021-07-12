'Supply is not the issue': Why rural places like Allegany County lag in vaccinations

The challenge, they said, is crafting the right message to reach those reluctant to get the vaccine in a community where distrust of the government runs high. The key is getting the most accurate information about the vaccine's safety, delivered by family physicians and other trusted figures, to the public at large.

"It's slow going," said Eva Benedict, president and CEO of Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville. "We wish our numbers were higher."

'You can't force me to get the vaccine'

On March 1, just 12.2% of Allegany's 37,247 adults had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while the statewide average was 14.8%.

Back then, officials said Allegany residents – who, on average, are older and poorer than the average New Yorker – had a hard time navigating the online system to register for vaccine appointments, especially made difficult by the limited availability of reliable broadband across large swaths of the county. Larger-scale vaccination clinics were few and far between in Allegany and officials complained the state was not sending enough doses to the county, where access to public transportation also is an obstacle.