'Supply is not the issue': Why rural places like Allegany County lag in vaccinations

Early in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, when Allegany County reported the lowest vaccination rate of any of New York’s 62 counties, officials blamed limited access to the vaccine at a time when demand far outpaced supply.
Today, Allegany once more has the state’s lowest vaccination rate, and experts again cite the difficulties in delivering the vaccine to sparsely populated, aging communities where poverty is high and high-speed internet is lacking.
But, at a time when the vaccine is more widely available, there are other concerns in Allegany and rural communities across the country.
The vaccination campaign is running up against the independence prized in rural areas, vaccine hesitancy, lingering animosity over the governor's public health restrictions and the continuing spread of misinformation about Covid-19. Those and other factors have contributed to the low vaccination rate in Allegany and elsewhere, experts say.
"The supply is not the issue," said Fion MacCrea, deputy supervisor of the Town of Alfred. "It's the interest in being vaccinated."
While Allegany has been spared the worst of the pandemic's toll, outside of outbreaks at nursing homes in the county, health experts say they're concerned the further spread of highly contagious virus variants could spell trouble for communities with low vaccination rates.
The challenge, they said, is crafting the right message to reach those reluctant to get the vaccine in a community where distrust of the government runs high. The key is getting the most accurate information about the vaccine's safety, delivered by family physicians and other trusted figures, to the public at large.
"It's slow going," said Eva Benedict, president and CEO of Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville. "We wish our numbers were higher."
'You can't force me to get the vaccine'
On March 1, just 12.2% of Allegany's 37,247 adults had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while the statewide average was 14.8%.
Back then, officials said Allegany residents – who, on average, are older and poorer than the average New Yorker – had a hard time navigating the online system to register for vaccine appointments, especially made difficult by the limited availability of reliable broadband across large swaths of the county. Larger-scale vaccination clinics were few and far between in Allegany and officials complained the state was not sending enough doses to the county, where access to public transportation also is an obstacle.
The vaccination rate has improved in Allegany and across New York since the spring, as the supply has ramped up and a wider share of the population is now eligible for the vaccine.
As of Thursday, 17,382 people in the county, or 37.4% of the population, have received at least one vaccine dose, but that remains well below the statewide rate of 58.4%. The county with the second-lowest rate is rural Tioga, at 42%, while the state's least-populated county, Hamilton, has the highest such rate at 71.9%.
Still, Tyler Shaw, Allegany County's public health director, said the message he hears from many county residents is: " 'You can't force me to get the vaccine.' "
The state also breaks down vaccination rate by ZIP code, and there is a wide disparity within counties. In Allegany, the rate of people receiving at least one dose ranges from 15.2% in 14708, which includes a portion of Alma, to 96.4% in 14774, which includes Richburg.
Shaw said he believes the rate in ZIP codes that include the county’s three college campuses – Alfred University, SUNY Alfred and Houghton College – is undercounted because their student populations likely received the vaccine in their hometowns.
But, he said, the vaccination rate tends to be higher in the eastern and northern sections of the county, particularly the communities surrounding those colleges, and lower in the most rural areas of the county, where access to health care generally is an issue.
'There's definitely distrust of government'
Several factors are driving the low vaccination rate. For one, Allegany residents have a strong sense of individualism and independence, said Alma Supervisor Ronald Staedt, whose town has about 830 residents.
Staedt has not gotten vaccinated. "We've had the opportunity to. I've turned it down," he said, noting the vaccines were approved for use on an emergency basis.
For another, suspicion of government runs deep in this part of the state.
Many Allegany residents just aren't going to listen when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, the state Health Department or federal public health officials tout the safety and necessity of the vaccine.
"There's definitely distrust of government, and I don't know if it matters which government official it is," said Meredith Field, an assistant professor of sociology at Alfred University who researches access to health care in less-populated communities.
State Sen. George Borrello, a Republican whose district includes Allegany County, said much of the skepticism about the vaccine in places like Allegany can be traced back to mixed messages from Cuomo, a Democrat, whose management of the pandemic has generated controversy and is the subject of several investigations.
"The governor politicized the vaccine from the beginning," said Borrello, who nonetheless emphasizes he believes the vaccine is safe.
National surveys have shown acceptance of the vaccine splits the public along party lines. Democrats are far more likely to be vaccinated, with 86% receiving at least one shot, compared to just 45% of Republicans, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll. Conversely, just 6% of Democrats say they aren’t likely to get vaccinated, compared to 47% of Republicans.
"It is tied to partisan beliefs," said MacCrea, the deputy Alfred supervisor and a Republican.
Allegany is one of the most Republican-leaning counties in New York. President Trump last year in Allegany won his third-highest share of the vote among New York's 62 counties, 68.3%, a level exceeded only by his support in Wyoming and Lewis counties.
To be sure, rural communities aren't the only areas where vaccination rates lag. In Erie County, for example, some ZIP codes in Buffalo have some of the county's lowest vaccination rates, and pop-up clinics targeting the city's West and East sides sometimes struggled to draw in residents from those neighborhoods.
'There are a lot of myths around vaccines'
Experts say vaccine hesitancy, combined with the loosening of public health restrictions in recent months, has allowed the highly contagious Delta variant to spread quickly in areas such as southwest Missouri, where a lower share of the population is vaccinated.
Could the same thing happen in Allegany County?
Outside of the county's nursing homes, where the majority of Allegany's 87 Covid-19 deaths occurred, county residents were spared the worst of the pandemic, particularly compared to more densely populated areas. This makes them feel more comfortable about opting out of the vaccine, observers said.
But a resurgence driven by the Delta variant, or as-yet-unknown Covid-19 variants to come, is a concern to some health officials.
Public health leaders in Allegany County say they're focusing on getting Covid-19 vaccine facts to the public, whether through a widely circulated poster that corrects the most common untruths about the vaccine or through a video from a local pediatrician posted on Facebook, Jones Memorial's Benedict said.
"There are a lot of myths around vaccines," said Helen Evans, president of the New York State Association for Rural Health, who is based in Allegany County. "Vaccine hesitancy is something we're trying to tackle."
After more than a year of taking classes online from home and social distancing and quarantining on campus, colleges and universities are looking forward to returning the college experience to a more traditional one in the fall semester.
The state Health Department said its efforts include the in-home administration of vaccine doses in Allegany County and elsewhere.
"We remain committed to doing everything possible to #VaccinateNY, including doubling down on targeting ZIP codes where the vaccination rate remains lower than the statewide average, including those in Allegany County," spokeswoman Samantha Fuld said in an email.
Shaw said he's waiting for physicians to have the ability to offer the vaccine to patients when they're visiting for another reason. "I think that's where we move the needle the most," he said.
At the national level, some public health advocates have pushed to make the vaccine mandatory, something that isn't happening in New York aside from specific populations such as state university students. Officials said this could backfire in a place like Allegany County.
"I can't see that happening, and I don't think it would go over very well," Field said.