Supervisor Brian Kulpa has unfinished business in Amherst

Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa set the tone at his first State of the Town address three years ago this week when he imagined reshaping a broad swath of town into a destination-worthy "Amherst Central Park" neighborhood.

A planner by nature and by background, Kulpa also proposed studying the future of every town neighborhood, Niagara Falls Boulevard and the Boulevard Mall.

It was only the beginning for Kulpa, who has wrangled with a downstate billionaire over the site of a former gas station and floated an ambitious plan to plant one million trees over five years.

Now, with Kulpa making his 2021 re-election bid official, he can point to some progress on these and other projects – but few are completed.

"It's not easy to reach those finish lines, nor should it be," Kulpa said.

And Kulpa and two Town Board allies who are seeking second terms this fall must defend their votes to raise taxes and borrow millions in the 2021 town budget.

But the three Democrats for now don't face formal challengers in Amherst – the region's most populated suburb, where Democrats enjoy an enrollment edge, hold all five seats on the Town Board and saw Joe Biden carry the town in the 2020 presidential race.