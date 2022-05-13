 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Superintendent: Name of candidate who withdrew from East Aurora School Board race will not appear on ballot

  • Updated
  • 0
East Aurora Middle School (copy)

A person walks by a sign in front of the East Aurora Middle School in East Aurora on Oct. 12, 2020. 

 Mark Mulville / News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Teresa M. Reile, who withdrew from the race for East Aurora School Board after having voted in Florida in March, has had her name removed from the ballot in Tuesday's upcoming race.

East Aurora candidate drops out of School Board race

East Aurora candidate drops out of School Board race

Teresa M. Reile  voted March 15 in Clearwater, Fla., municipal elections, according to the office of the Pinellas County supervisor of elections. She registered with the Erie County Board of Elections to vote from her East Aurora residence in early April. But state education law requires candidates to be a resident of the district for one year. 

Superintendent Brian D. Russ told The Buffalo News in an email Thursday that the district was able to reprint the ballot for Tuesday's School Board race and that Reile's name will not appear on it.

Reile voted March 15 in Clearwater, Fla., municipal elections, according to the office of the Pinellas County supervisor of elections. She registered with the Erie County Board of Elections to vote from her East Aurora residence in early April.

But New York State education law requires candidates to be a resident of the district for at least one year.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how to watch the upcoming 'Blood Moon' lunar eclipse on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News