Batman, members of the "Ghostbusters" crew and other costumed heroes will collect food donations outside a North Buffalo supermarket on Saturday.
The third annual Superhero Food Drive for FeedMore WNY will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. outside Dash’s Market, 1170 Hertel Ave.
The event is hosted by attorney William Lorenz Jr., who will appear at the charity event as Batman.
Dan Herbeck
News reporter, Watchdog Team
