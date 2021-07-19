Super soaked: Rainy Western New York weekend makes this month one of wettest ever

Last year Buffalo experienced its hottest July on record. This year's might be the wettest.

Thanks to a weekend deluge that saw more than 3 inches fall in Buffalo in a 24-hour span, July 2021 is now the fifth wettest July in history. This month has seen 6.59 inches of precipitation through only 18 of its 31 days.

The wettest July on record was 8.93 inches in 1992.

Buffalo saw nearly a half-inch on Friday (0.47) followed by 2.67 inches on Saturday. The 2.67 was just .03 off the all-time record for July 17, which was set at 2.70 in 1873.

The 2.67 inches would have been an all-time record on most other days of the year. Only 19 other days on the entire calendar have single-day precipitation records higher than 2.67.

"We had a funnel boundary stalled out over the area which became the focus for showers and thunderstorms," said Aaron Reynolds, a meteorologist out of the NWS office at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

"We just had the right conditions – a really soupy air mass and the stalled funnel boundary. Copious amounts of moisture that moved across the area fueled the showers and thunderstorms."