Super soaked: Rainy Western New York weekend makes this month one of wettest ever

Last year Buffalo experienced its hottest July on record. This year's might be the wettest.
Thanks to a weekend deluge that saw more than 3 inches fall in Buffalo in a 24-hour span, July 2021 is now the fifth wettest July in history. This month has seen 6.59 inches of precipitation through only 18 of its 31 days.
The wettest July on record was 8.93 inches in 1992.
Buffalo saw nearly a half-inch on Friday (0.47) followed by 2.67 inches on Saturday. The 2.67 was just .03 off the all-time record for July 17, which was set at 2.70 in 1873.
The 2.67 inches would have been an all-time record on most other days of the year. Only 19 other days on the entire calendar have single-day precipitation records higher than 2.67.
"We had a funnel boundary stalled out over the area which became the focus for showers and thunderstorms," said Aaron Reynolds, a meteorologist out of the NWS office at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.
"We just had the right conditions – a really soupy air mass and the stalled funnel boundary. Copious amounts of moisture that moved across the area fueled the showers and thunderstorms."
The weather service said the largest 24-hour rainfall was 3.13 inches spanning Friday and Saturday, which is a higher total of rainfall than Buffalo saw for any entire month this year. April's 2.77 inches had been the highest monthly total in 2021.
There is certainly more rain to come, Reynolds said, so the all-time record could be at risk.
"There will be some sparse showers" Monday, Reynolds said. "Afterwards we've got a cold frontal boundary coming down that will arrive in the afternoon on Tuesday and we’ll have another round of showers and thunderstorms as that front comes through."
Reynolds said that the rainy weekend has been overdue.
"We had a really dry spring, and that tailed into June, and it’s been recently into July where we’ve made up a lot of the deficit in precipitation. What exacerbated the problem is that we’ve had a lot of precipitation in a short period of time. We made up that deficit, we just got it really quick."
The relentless rain made for a wet weekend all over Western New York. Gerry in Chautauqua County recorded nearly 5 inches in a 48-hour period, one of several locations that were over 4 inches for that span.
A widespread soaking rain occurred across western and north central NY this past weekend. A majority of the region saw more than 2 inches, with some places seeing 3 to 4 inches from Friday through Sunday night. Gerry, NY in central Chautauqua County recorded just under 5 inches! pic.twitter.com/Jru7SA1TcP— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) July 19, 2021
Below are the highest rainfall totals from selected towns throughout Western New York, according to the National Weather Service, from midnight Saturday morning to midnight Monday morning. Listed are county leaders and towns with more than 2.5 inches.
(The NWS notes that observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment, and not all measurements are considered official.)
Erie County
Kenmore 4.25 inches
Amherst 4.08
Springville 3.75
Tonawanda 3.64
Clarence Center 3.58
Grand Island 3.49
Akron 3.41
Depew 3.41
Cheektowaga 3.32
Buffalo Airport (Cheektowaga) 3.25
West Seneca 3.24
Buffalo 2.75
East Aurora 2.72
Williamsville 2.60
Elma Center 2.60
Lancaster 2.57
Niagara County
Rapids 3.93
North Tonawanda 3.65
Middleport 3.50
Niagara Falls 3.31
Lockport 3.22
Pendleton 2.53
Chautauqua County
Gerry 4.92
Jamestown 3.42
Falconer 3.14
Kennedy 2.88
Dewittville 2.66
Cattaraugus County
Olean 2.99
Cattaraugus 2.67
Orleans County
Albion 2.07
Genesee County
Batavia 3.4
Darien Center 3.42
Le Roy 3.18
East Bethany 2.54
Wyoming County
Warsaw 3.02
Attica 2.63
Wyoming 2.60