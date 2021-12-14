Suozzi's governor campaign launches WNY appeal with 'tele-town hall'

Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi of Nassau County will attempt to make key upstate inroads in his campaign for governor Wednesday night with a "tele-town hall" meeting aimed at Democrats expected to vote in their party's June primary.

Seeking to carve out a niche in the Democratic field following last week's withdrawal by Attorney General Letitia James, Suozzi also hopes to counter the candidacy of incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo resident staking her own claim to the upstate vote. Campaign sources say he will target about 100,000 "prime" Democratic voters in Tuesday calls to identify those interested in joining the telephone conference Wednesday, and he is hoping for at least a few hundred participants.

Suozzi charts 'up the middle' course in campaign for governor "I'm not far left and I'm not far right. I'm about trying to find answers to the problems we face," Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi told reporters Monday during a virtual news conference.

Suozzi said the event will concentrate on Western New York and Southern Tier Democrats to make the candidate better known outside his downstate base.

"It's a great opportunity for me to introduce myself to people who don't know me," Suozzi told The Buffalo News Tuesday, "and an opportunity to hear directly from residents about what's important to them in their next governor."