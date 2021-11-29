Suozzi charts 'up the middle' course in campaign for governor

Suozzi, who lost decisively to Eliot L. Spitzer in the 2006 Democratic primary for governor, on Monday apparently passed on a chance to serve in incoming New York Mayor Eric Adams' administration or seek another term in a House of Representatives that many observers forecast will lose its Democratic majority in the 2022 election. He will offer Democratic voters, he said, a platform based on "competence, ideology and a vision for the future."

"I have the background and proven ability to do this job," he said, pointing to not only his time in Congress, but executive experience as Nassau County executive and mayor of Glen Cove.

But Suozzi on Monday echoed some themes often heard in Republican campaigns – the kind Rep. Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County is expected to present if he maintains his status as the leading GOP contender for governor. Though on Monday Suozzi rejected any "label," he now emphasizes the need for lower property and income taxes, reducing business regulation and says that current high taxes drive away people and business. He emphasized his post as vice-chairman of the House Problem Solvers Caucus that seeks compromise on thorny issues, and his view of himself as a "common sense Democrat."

"We need a leader who knows taxes are too high and why families are leaving New York State," Suozzi said.