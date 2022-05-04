 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SUNY funding OK'd for new Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy at NCCC

  • Updated
  • 0
Niagara County Community College NCCC 2020

An aerial view of the Niagara County Community College campus in 2020.

 Courtesy NCCC
Support this work for $1 a month

Funding is in place for a new Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy building on the Sanborn campus of Niagara County Community College.

The $4.54 million, 15,000-square-foot building will replace temporary quarters in use since the academy moved back to NCCC from Niagara University last year. The academy had operated at NCCC from 1974 to 2011.

In October, the County Legislature voted to use up to $3 million in American Rescue Plan funds for the project.

The State University of New York building fund, included in the state budget adopted in April, included $2.27 million for the project, NCCC announced this week.

Plans call for four classrooms with movable walls, men’s and women’s locker rooms, a reality-based training room and a use-of-force simulator. Construction is expected to start in the spring of 2023, and the facility will open in 2024, the college announced.

NCCC Law Enforcement Design

This drawing by LaBella Associates shows the first-floor layout of the proposed new Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy at Niagara County Community College. 

The academy, which trains new officers for area police agencies, is operated jointly by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and the Niagara Falls Police Department.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildlife photographer captures incredible images of tiger mom and cub cuddling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News