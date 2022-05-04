SUNY funding OK'd for new Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy at NCCC

Funding is in place for a new Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy building on the Sanborn campus of Niagara County Community College.

The $4.54 million, 15,000-square-foot building will replace temporary quarters in use since the academy moved back to NCCC from Niagara University last year. The academy had operated at NCCC from 1974 to 2011.

In October, the County Legislature voted to use up to $3 million in American Rescue Plan funds for the project.

The State University of New York building fund, included in the state budget adopted in April, included $2.27 million for the project, NCCC announced this week.

Plans call for four classrooms with movable walls, men’s and women’s locker rooms, a reality-based training room and a use-of-force simulator. Construction is expected to start in the spring of 2023, and the facility will open in 2024, the college announced.

The academy, which trains new officers for area police agencies, is operated jointly by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and the Niagara Falls Police Department.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.