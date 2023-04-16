How hot did it get Sunday? Hot enough to obliterate the record for the date.

The National Weather Service Office at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga reported that its thermometer climbed to an official 86 degrees during the afternoon, 4 degrees higher than the old mark of 82 set in 2012.

The early visit of summerlike heat also tied a record high of 83 here on Friday, but it will be gone when the weekend is over.

Forecasters say a cold front is chasing it away with showers and thunderstorms Sunday night, followed by much lower temperatures. Highs Monday will be mainly in the 50s. Even chillier conditions are expected to ride in with another round of showers Monday night.

Leading into Tuesday, rain may mix with snow, accumulating maybe an inch or two of slush in higher elevations, according the NWS. Highs on Tuesday are likely to range from the upper 30s to mid 40s, well below normal, but far away from the record low of 21 set on April 19, 1904.