Sunday morning crash claims life of Kenmore man

A 29-year-old Kenmore man was pronounced dead Sunday morning in Erie County Medical Center after his car hit a large tree in Buffalo’s Kensington neighborhood, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
Accident investigators said that the victim’s Nissan Altima was eastbound in the 300 block of Hastings Avenue between Kay Street and Eggert Road when the crash occurred just before 4:30 a.m.
Investigators indicated that speed may have been a factor. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.
