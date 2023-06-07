Eleversity, the workforce inclusion division of Heritage Christian Services, will kick off the 2023 Women of Color Summit from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Hilton Garden Inn Buffalo Airport, 4201 Genesee St., Cheektowaga.

Featured speakers include Dominique Goss, executive director of the M&T Charitable Foundation; Dr. Karen King, executive director of the Erie County Commission on the Status of Women; and Talisa King, chief program officer for the YWCA of Western New York.

The session will address systemic barriers, inequities and disparities that affect women of color and will be followed by virtual events July 20, July 27 and Aug. 3. For more information and to register, visit eleversity.org/events.