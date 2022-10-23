Summerlike heat was sweet, but it didn't set a record in Western New York

Summer came back for an encore Sunday in Western New York, but this isn't the first time the weather has been so pleasant so late in October.

Just two years ago, in 2020, the temperature hit an official 81 degrees, a record for Oct. 23, at the National Weather Service Office at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga. Sunday's welcome warmth only got to a mid-afternoon high of 75.

Forecasters say sunshine and temperatures in the 70s will stay with us Monday and Tuesday, with light winds and overnight lows in the 50s.

It won't be record heat, though. Hottest reading for both Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 was 79 in 1979 and 2012, respectively.

The curtain will start to close again on summer Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted, along with temperatures in the 60s.

But after that, the rest of the week promises to be fine and fall-like – mostly sunny, dry and cooler, with daytime highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.