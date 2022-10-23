 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Summerlike heat was sweet, but it didn't set a record in Western New York

  • Updated
  • 0
Day 295 (copy)

The spires of St. Stanislaus and Corpus Christi churches tower over the neighborhoods in Buffalo recently. Forecasters say sunshine and temperatures in the 70s will stay with us Monday and Tuesday, with light winds and overnight lows in the 50s.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Summer came back for an encore Sunday in Western New York, but this isn't the first time the weather has been so pleasant so late in October.

Just two years ago, in 2020, the temperature hit an official 81 degrees, a record for Oct. 23, at the National Weather Service Office at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga. Sunday's welcome warmth only got to a mid-afternoon high of 75.

Forecasters say sunshine and temperatures in the 70s will stay with us Monday and Tuesday, with light winds and overnight lows in the 50s.

It won't be record heat, though. Hottest reading for both Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 was 79 in 1979 and 2012, respectively.

The curtain will start to close again on summer Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted, along with temperatures in the 60s.

People are also reading…

But after that, the rest of the week promises to be fine and fall-like – mostly sunny, dry and cooler, with daytime highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two WNY pastors sue to allow concealed carry of guns in their churches

Two WNY pastors sue to allow concealed carry of guns in their churches

The Rev. Jimmie Hardaway Jr. of Trinity Baptist Church in Niagara Falls and Bishop Larry A. Boyd of Open Praise Full Gospel Baptist Church in Buffalo said in court papers that the state’s prohibition against carrying a concealed gun in church violated their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

New 624 area code coming to Western New York in 2024

New 624 area code coming to Western New York in 2024

The 624 area code will start being assigned as early as April 2024 to residential and business customers requesting new service or additional lines throughout the 716 area code region – all or portions of Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China's Xi Jinping expands power and promotes allies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News