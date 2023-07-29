Grab the lawn chairs and blankets and head to “Sunset Cinema!” movie nights.

Against the backdrop of the Richardson Hotel, the outdoor movie series will present three films beginning Sunday with a screening of “Little Giants.”

On Aug. 13, the featured film will be “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” will be shown Aug. 27.

Each screening will start at 7 p.m. on the south lawn of the Richardson Olmsted Campus, at Elmwood and Forest avenues.

Free kid-friendly activities start at 6 p.m.; pets are welcome.

"Sunset Cinema!" is weather dependent.

Douglas Development and EnergyMark, in collaboration with the Richardson Olmsted Campus, Buffalo Rising and the Elmwood Village Association, sponsor the events.

– Deidre Williams