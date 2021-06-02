Summer concert series starts Sunday at Freedom Run Winery in Cambria

The classic rock band Back to the Bars will kick off the 10-week Summer Concert Series from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Freedom Run Winery, 5138 Lower Mountain Road, Cambria.

Wine, beer and mixed drinks will be available for purchase, along with individually-wrapped snacks. State Covid-19 guidelines for outdoor gatherings will be observed.

Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance and presented at the gate. For tickets, call 433-4136 or visit freedomrunwinery.com/events.

In case of rain, makeup dates will be posted on the Freedom Run Facebook page.

The series is produced by local musician A.J. Tetzlaff, who will perform with the Applejack Band for five VIP dinner shows in the winery’s Rustic Barn beginning June 19.

