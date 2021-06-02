 Skip to main content
Summer concert series starts Sunday at Freedom Run Winery in Cambria
Summer concert series starts Sunday at Freedom Run Winery in Cambria

The classic rock band Back to the Bars will kick off the 10-week Summer Concert Series from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Freedom Run Winery, 5138 Lower Mountain Road, Cambria.

Wine, beer and mixed drinks will be available for purchase, along with individually-wrapped snacks. State Covid-19 guidelines for outdoor gatherings will be observed.

Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance and presented at the gate. For tickets, call 433-4136 or visit freedomrunwinery.com/events.

In case of rain, makeup dates will be posted on the Freedom Run Facebook page.

The series is produced by local musician A.J. Tetzlaff, who will perform with the Applejack Band for five VIP dinner shows in the winery’s Rustic Barn beginning June 19.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

