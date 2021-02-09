Sumitomo Rubber USA to invest $122 million in Tonawanda plant

Sumitomo Rubber USA's parent company said it will invest $122 million in manufacturing technology at its Town of Tonawanda tire plant.

“Our customers demand exceptional tires, and this investment improves our tire building capabilities, doubles our output, increases our speed to market and enhances the high-quality tires made in this facility," said Yasutaka Ii, president and CEO of Sumitomo Rubber USA. "It also reinforces our commitment to our strong team members and our community here in Tonawanda and Western New York.”

The Tonawanda plant, which has 1,340 employees, makes Falken-branded tires and Dunlop motorcycle tires. The company said the expansion will allow the facility to supply more Falken-branded passenger, SUV, truck and bus tires to customers in North America, with reduced sales lead times.

“This significant investment into North America manufacturing will enable us to better meet the rapidly growing demand we have been experiencing for the Falken brand in both the replacement and original equipment markets”, said Richard Smallwood, president and CEO of the sales company Sumitomo Rubber North America.

“As a supplier partner, it is our responsibility to provide our customers with the tires they want, when they want them. An enhanced manufacturing footprint on American soil will allow us to do that,” he said.

Matt Glynn

