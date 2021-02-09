Sumitomo Rubber in Tonawanda gets a $122 million vote of confidence

Sprunger said the Tonawanda plant last year improved its productivity by 30%, paving the way for the new investment. “Basically it’s the road forward here for the next generation," he said.

With the new equipment, the Tonawanda plant will be able to almost double it production capacity, from about 9,000 tires per day currently to nearly 18,000 tires per day. Sprunger said the new investment will focus on stepping up production of Falken-brand passenger and truck tires.

O'Shei said the new investments are essential to keeping the plant viable. “The big thing is the technology we need to compete in the global market," he said. "The rubber industry requires a lot of investment to stay relevant."

O'Shei recalled employees' uncertainty about the plant's future when the 16-year alliance between Goodyear Sumitomo dissolved in 2015. "Through their hard work, we were able to stay open, being a low-cost producer especially of truck and bus tires. We were too valuable to close at the time."

The new investments, he said, put the plant on more solid ground within its industry. O'Shei said tire production has held strong during the pandemic, and that the plant's wage and benefits structure means workers can earn a good living.