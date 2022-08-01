'Sully' Sullenberger joins the FAA in honoring the Flight 3407 families

WASHINGTON – The Families of Continental Flight 3407 returned to the nation's capital Monday for something the nation's capital rarely sees: a government-sponsored ceremony honoring a group of regular citizens who changed the nation for the better.

The Federal Aviation Administration is putting together a permanent exhibit at its headquarters on aviation safety, and Monday's event unveiled one of its centerpieces: a plaque honoring the families for pushing Congress to bolster the nation's aviation safety laws.

After 50 died in Clarence, Flight 3407 families made flying safer. Airlines are still pushing back The airlines are also blaming the 1,500 hour rule for a problem that others say they themselves helped create: the pilot shortage that's contributing to chaos at the nation's airports.

And while the plaque details those accomplishments, the full scope of what the families did came clear in the comments of one speaker after another.

"I know that your your reason for acting was to try to make sense of a senseless tragedy," said Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, the captain of the "Miracle on the Hudson" USAirways flight that landed safely on the Hudson River after a bird strike only three weeks before the 2009 crash of Flight 3407 in Clarence. "You made it your life mission to try to prevent what happened to you from ever happening to anyone else. I want to tell you: You've done that. You've succeeded."

Sullenberger gathered with his co-pilot on that flight, Jeff Skiles, and numerous federal officials to mark the 12th anniversary of the signing of the Aviation Safety Act of 2010.

Enacted by lawmakers prodded into action by a team of people who lost loved ones in the crash and then walked the halls of Congress clad in red on one lobbying mission after another, that law increased the amount of experience that co-pilots need five-fold. It mandated that pilots be trained to handle the kind of emergencies that the pilots of Flight 3407 failed to handle. It mandated that pilots get the kind of rest that those at the controls of that doomed flight never got. And it led to creation of a pilot records database that aims to make sure that airlines never hire a pilot with the kind of shoddy flight record that the pilot of Flight 3407 had.

Together, it is an astounding accomplishment, said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who met virtually last week with the families who lost loved ones in that Feb. 12, 2009, plane crash in Clarence.

"We remember the 50 people lost on that day and thank their families for the invaluable work you've done to prevent a tragedy like that from ever happening again," Buttigieg said in a videotaped message at the ceremony.

The event stemmed from Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat who pressed the FAA to honor the Flight 3407 families for their accomplishment: an unprecedented record of safety in the skies. There have been only two fatalities on U.S. airlines in the 12 years since the safety law passed, compared to 1,186 who were killed in the prior two decades.

The families aren't done fighting for aviation safety. With airlines trying to chip away at the part of the law that requires new co-pilots to have 1,500 hours of flight experience, they spent the morning before the ceremony on Capitol Hill and planned to return there after a luncheon at the FAA.

If those who perished on Flight 3407 could, they would have a message for the families, said Kevin Kuwik, one of the leaders of the effort to pass the aviation safety law.

"They would say to each and every one of us in red: don't let up. Don't relax, stay on top of it, keep fighting," Kuwik said.