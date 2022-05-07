Sullivan granddaughter thanks ship's responders, calls for accountability for sinking

Kelly Sullivan is grateful, but she wants answers.

The granddaughter of Albert Sullivan, one of the five Sullivans for whom the Buffalo Naval Park vessel is named, called for transparency and accountability in explaining why the Fletcher-class destroyer partially sank in the Buffalo River.

"I think there's a call for an investigation," said Sullivan, a third-grade teacher in Waterloo, Iowa. "It's been taking on water since the '90s. People don't understand that this is a long time coming."

Sullivan, who said she considers many at the naval park as friends, chose her words carefully in an hourlong conversation from Iowa. She didn't want her gratitude for the recovery operation to be lost among her questions.

"The Sullivan family really appreciates and honors all those who helped in this process," she said. "It was absolutely overwhelming to see so many groups come together – the U.S. Coast Guard, all of these different companies that came from all over the United States to help to get the ship up, to the businesses providing food to the workers. The whole idea of the City of Good Neighbors is extremely true – they definitely showed it in the past few weeks."

After the Sullivans began to list up to 30 degrees starboard from hull breaches on April 13, Sullivan received a deluge of messages. While that's a sign so many people care about the former World War II vessel, the messages haven't all been encouraging.

"I have had people from all over the world, all over the United States calling and texting me about this," Sullivan said. " 'Why did this happen? How did this happen?' Because the Navy people say, 'Well if this is the Navy, someone would have to be accountable for this. That's how they do it in the Navy.' "

Paul J. Marzello Sr., president and CEO of the naval park, noted that the ship's age, weather and deferred maintenance all played a role in what happened.

"Ultimately, she is our responsibility ... her care is an important part of our mission," Marzello added.

While it's not quite that simple – the City of Buffalo technically owns the ship as the recipient of the 1977 U.S. Navy donation – the nonprofit Buffalo Naval Park and its 16-member board of directors are responsible for preserving the military artifacts.

As the Naval Park and BIDCO Marine Group embark on the maintenance and restoration phase – and the rosy prospects of federal money from appeals by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Rep. Brian Higgins – Sullivan is not yet in a celebratory mood.

"It's good that we're getting national recognition for funding to help save the ship, but there's still a sense of wanting to protect – I feel like Mama Bear is coming out," Sullivan said.

Family name

The integrity of the Sullivan family name is paramount to Kelly Sullivan, and she's not just talking about the legacy of the five brothers who died or her great-grandmother Alleta, who christened the USS The Sullivans after learning of her sons' deaths. When Kelly mentions the "Sullivan family," she's talking about scores of people, young and old, across the world.

She's talking about the USS The Sullivans DDG-68, an active-duty ship she sponsors that just completed back-to-back deployments. She's talking about the surviving members of the decommissioned 537 in Buffalo. She's talking about the Tin Can Sailors, who volunteer annually on "Field Days" to keep the Sullivans afloat; the Sullivans Elementary School in Kanagawa, Japan; the Florida-based USS The Sullivans Foundation; and the donors to her Save the Sullivans campaign last year that raised $1 million in about nine months.

"Our job, our goal is that people understand the five Sullivans represent all veterans that served our country," Sullivan said. "Because my family didn't sacrifice more than other families – yes, they lost five men all at once – but there's sacrifice that goes on all the time."

Sullivan admitted her distance from the situation – about 800 miles – has factored into her concerns. She's permitted two personal days from teaching annually; both of this year's have already been used in Buffalo for fundraising endeavors. The Buffalo Naval Park used Zoom to stage a videoconference with Sullivan and her third-grade students when the ship's list improved significantly following patched holes and pumped-out water.

It's unusual that the fate of a decommissioned Buffalo battleship is followed so intensely from Waterloo, Iowa. But even Sullivan's third-graders at Lincoln Elementary are glued to the news coming out of Buffalo.

"They want to watch all the videos," the teacher said. "But to be honest, it's hard for me to watch, I get really sad when I watch the videos, so it's not been something I can watch much."

Money questions

Sullivan has questions about the naval park's finances, too, in how past money was used and how existing and future funds will be allocated. Marzello, the head of the naval park, cited a dearth of resources as a chief issue for why the Sullivans partially sank.

"In the past, proper hull maintenance was deferred for lack of adequate funding," Marzello said in his statement.

Acting in conjunction with the naval park to raise funds to save the ship last year, Sullivan was heartened by the $1 million raised, with large donations from West Herr Automotive and developer Douglas Jemal. But the successful fundraising led her to be peppered with recent questions after the partial sinking. "Why did the ship sink when I just gave this amount of money?" Sullivan said she has been asked frequently.

Marzello said previously that about $300,000 of the $1 million has already been paid to BIDCO Marine Group for work completed by divers last summer and fall – prior to the significant breach three weeks ago, for which the cost of damages has yet to be determined.

BIDCO had to stop its restoration work on the hull in October due to temperatures in the Buffalo River; the two-part epoxy approach requires water temperature around 50 degrees or higher. When discussed in 2018, the epoxy approach was chosen because it was the cheaper and safer alternative to dry docking, Marzello said.

In the six months when BIDCO could not work and the fundraiser money could not be spent on repairs, the ship's condition – and a hull frequently compared to Swiss cheese – further deteriorated.

Sullivan also pointed to the exit of John Branning, the naval park's superintendent of ships for 16 years who reportedly patched more than 20 holes each year to keep the Sullivans upright. A disabled Navy veteran, Branning said Friday that last September he "volunteered to retire to allow the park to find a replacement" and to free up money to do so.

A dearth of experienced applicants, said Branning, who helped in the search, meant the title of "superintendent of ships" soon vanished. That more than 50 holes were found in the hull in the emergency rescue – compared with roughly 20 each year prior – could have illustrated a recent lack of attention, Branning suggested.

"I didn't want the ship to sink on my watch, and it looked like it was moving in that direction," said Branning. He thought when he was on staff, the three or four workers dedicated to maintaining three ships in water was not adequate, given the age, expected lifespan and condition of the ships.

Sullivan said she urges the naval park to be financially transparent in how it spends the remainder of the fundraising money and its donations. As a nonprofit, the naval park's financial reports are available, although specific allocations are less clear.

"You don't know that the ship isn't going to fold," Sullivan said. "If they scrap the ship, then what happens to the million dollars?"

Future worries

Sullivan said there's a difference between requesting an investigation and pointing fingers herself. She values her relationships with the naval park – several members planned to attend the Sullivans Foundation reunion in Iowa in August, she said.

"That's why this has been even harder," Sullivan said. "They are like family to me. I don't know how to address all the concerns that I have, and I don't want to hurt people's feelings, because it's not a personal thing against anyone.

"These ships weren't built to be put in the water for 80 years. I'm concerned about what's happening next, concerned about the process, how it all plays out. It's a very unusual situation to happen – we don't have a lot of ships that do this and sink. Other museum ships, get advice from other ships on how to move forward, the Sullivan family would like to be a part of that."

Still, the future worries her, and not just for USS The Sullivans, but also for the USS Little Rock and USS Croaker submarine in Buffalo. The Buffalo Naval Park, which hopes to reopen to the public by Memorial Day, relies on these three in-water vessels, the visual stars of the waterfront.

"I want to be hopeful that everything is going to be great and she's gonna come back strong – and in typical Sullivans fashion, she will," Sullivan said.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

