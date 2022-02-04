Suit calls new congressional map 'undeniably politically gerrymandered'

As expected, a Republican-inspired lawsuit filed late Thursday in State Supreme Court challenges the new congressional districts approved this week by the Democratic-controlled State Legislature.
Fourteen Republicans from around the state who have served as presidential electors submitted the suit in Steuben County, marking the start of a legal challenge to district maps that Republicans say unfairly target many of the GOP's six New York seats in the House of Representatives. Former Republican State Sen. George H. Winner Jr. of Elmira was among the attorneys filing the litigation, which names the top leaders of state government, the Board of Elections and the Legislative Task Force on Demographic Research and Reapportionment, the panel responsible for the new plan.
The he Assembly passed the measure Wednesday by a 103-45 vote, largely along partisan lines. The Senate followed later by a margin of 43-20.
The move launches the only GOP hope of reversing implementation of the new districts for this year – and the next decade. The lawsuit is also the first test of an amendment to the state Constitution approved by voters in 2014 that set up an Independent Redistricting Commission to remove the reapportionment process from political considerations.
"The Democratic Party politicians who control the New York Legislature and governor’s office brazenly enacted a congressional map that is undeniably politically gerrymandered in their party’s favor,” the suit claims.
The group said the commission failed to follow constitutional guidelines in its deliberations, and that its Democratic caucus unilaterally ended discussions with Republicans just as the December deadline to submit new district lines approached.
While the Buffalo-based district in the proposed plan would be largely Democratic, the other two districts including parts of Erie County consist largely of smaller communities and rural territory and are most likely to be represented by Republicans.
“Instead, Democratic leaders crafted and pushed through legislation to enact its own new congressional map over the course of only a few days, releasing the Legislature’s proposed map on Sunday evening, Jan. 30, without a single public hearing,” the suit says. "The result is an unmistakably gerrymandered map for Congress.”
The litigation analyzes all of the proposed 26 congressional districts. In its examination of the new 23rd District primarily centered in the Southern Tier, for example, plaintiffs say its formation adversely affects fair representation in adjoining districts.
"The Legislature gerrymandered Congressional District 23 , by 'packing' as many Republican votes into this district as it could, for partisan gain," they say. "The new district now includes southern Erie County towns that are first ring suburbs to the city of Buffalo, connecting them with far away and rural areas around Binghamton."
It notes the old district leaned Republican, but included the Democratic stronghold of Ithaca in Tompkins County. The Legislature removed those areas, in order to "flip" another seat to one that favors Democrats.
Current District 24 encompassed the bordering counties of Wayne, Cayuga and Onondaga, as well as part of Oswego County, the suit notes. The new map projects it extending from Lewiston in Niagara County, and various similarly Republican areas in northeast Erie County, to Jefferson County – all the way to the St. Lawrence County line – while avoiding certain portions of Monroe and Ontario counties, the suit claims. The result is another district that lumps together GOP-friendly territory, thereby preventing neighboring districts that lean Democratic from being more competitive for a Republican candidate.
"The fact that New York could end up with such an egregious congressional map represents a failure for the state’s new redistricting process," wrote Nathaniel Rakich, a senior elections analyst at the FiveThirtyEight election blog.
"Indeed, this district now stretches across four media markets, connecting numerous areas, over more than 250 miles, with little or nothing in common," the suit contends. "As a result, the Legislature shifted Congressional District 24 from a highly competitive Democratic district into a very strong Republican district, designed to protect numerous surrounding districts from any serious Republican challenge."
The suit claims the legislative plan "has caused grave harm to Petitioners, all of whom want a fair, representative government at both the state and national level, unhindered by partisan interests and egregious gerrymandering."
The end result of the Democratic map going into effect, the lawsuit contends, would be "the preordained outcomes of elections."