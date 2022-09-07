Suicide rates are falling in Erie County and across U.S.

Suicide rates are falling locally and nationally. In fact, last year was one of the lowest years for suicides in Erie County.

The question of why is much harder to answer.

As of last week, 61 suspected and confirmed suicide deaths occurred in Erie County for this year, said County Executive Mark Poloncarz. That represents the lowest number of suicides compared with the same time period in three of the past four years.

The exception is 2021, when the same period marked only 37 suicides, and only 73 for the entire year.

Suicides in Erie County topped 100 in 2018 and 2019 but declined after the Covid-19 pandemic struck. Though the pandemic has led to more focus on growing mental health needs and concern about the impact of isolation and increased drug use and overdose deaths, it has not led to a widespread increase in confirmed suicide deaths.

Nationally, suicide rates fell from 2018 through 2020, the latest data available from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though rates among some young adults and people of color have risen.

"The rates of suicide among Black youth have risen faster than any other racial ethic group in the past two decades," said Chandra Redfern, chief executive officer of the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers.

The overall decline in suicides marks a departure from the longstanding rise in national suicide rates since 2000. The numbers do not count suicide attempts.

Suicide prevention leaders said the falling suicide numbers may be partially due to the work of the Suicide Prevention Coalition. Poloncarz also speculated that the suicide numbers in 2021 may have been lower because people felt more connected and had a sense that their own difficult situation wasn't that different from anyone else's because of the struggles with Covid-19.

While 57 confirmed deaths so far this year in Erie County is an improvement over 2018 through 2020, Poloncarz said, suicide awareness and prevention is still a need.

"There are 57 families in Erie County who have lost a loved one, who are wondering what they could have done to save their loved one's lives," he said Wednesday. "So we are here today to say there is hope. There is hope for a better future for all. Even in your darkest hours, things can get better. You just need to talk to someone."

He and other community partners who comprise the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Western New York stood together to raise a yellow "flag of hope" in front of the Rath Building in recognition of National Suicide Prevention Week.

They also alerted the public to a new three-digit number that works nationwide at all hours to offer crisis services assistance and counseling to those contemplating suicide or have other critical mental health needs.

That new number is 988. It went into effect last month.

The 988 number has seen growth in caller use in recent weeks, said Jessica Pirro, president of Crisis Services, which serves eight Western New York counties. Crisis Services also continues to operate its traditional hotline number of 716-834-3131. Both numbers work 24 hours a day, seven days a week.