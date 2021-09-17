Sugar company Sucro pouring new life into ex-Bethlehem Steel site

“At the beginning, you have to have the vision to see what it’s going to look like after,” he said. At one 120-foot high building, workers are extracting five gigantic boilers, to make way for a sugar refinery.

That approach makes the Sucro project stand out on the Bethlehem Steel site, where most of the recent redevelopment projects have involved the construction of modern-style buildings, rather than reusing the older buildings already on the complex.

Rodriguez grew up far from Lackawanna, in a farming village in Colombia. But he recognizes the Bethlehem Steel history being preserved in the course of Sucro's project.

“That was important, to give a new face to Buffalo, to the former Bethlehem Steel company, and keep the history of Buffalo,” Rodriguez said. Along with the renovations, Sucro is building a domed structure amid the three buildings, to store raw sugar.

Rodriguez has kept a close eye on the redevelopment. “I took pictures of everything, because seeing before and after is going to be great,” he said.