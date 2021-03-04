 Skip to main content
Sucro Sourcing refurbishing ex-Bethlehem Steel site
Sucro Sourcing refurbishing ex-Bethlehem Steel site

Sucro Sourcing expansion

The planned expansion by Sucro Sourcing in Lackawanna.

 Provided photo

Sucro Sourcing has started interior demolition and refurbishment at the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna for its sugar refinery, state officials said.

Plans call for Miami-based Sucro to invest $19 million to transform three abandoned buildings into facilities at the Lackawanna Business Park, including a sugar refinery and warehouses. Sucro is expected to create 55 new full-time jobs over the next three to five years.

“Sucro Sourcing is very excited to expand its business in Western New York, and provide unique, innovative and low-cost sugar supply opportunities to the many food and beverage customers in the Great Lakes area,” said Jonathan Taylor, founder and CEO of Sucro Sourcing.

Sucro will complete the Lackawanna project in phases and expects it will be fully operational in 2024.

Matt Glynn

