Subject of Niagara Falls police chase in 2021 takes plea that includes prison time

A plea bargain was approved Thursday for Keyon W. Perry, who fired several shots at a Niagara Falls house last year before leading police on a chase that ended with a car crash.

Perry, 25, of the Falls, faces up to seven years in prison after pleading guilty in Niagara County Court to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

After he is sentenced May 26 by Niagara County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek, a federal indictment against Perry will be dismissed, Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said.

Perry, who was on parole at the time, fired from his car at a house in the 2300 block of Elm Street, Hoffmann said. Police were called and chased Perry’s vehicle to the corner of Jerauld Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard, where Perry collided with a civilian vehicle, injuring its driver, according to the prosecutor.

