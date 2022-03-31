 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Subject of Niagara Falls police chase in 2021 takes plea that includes prison time
0 comments

Subject of Niagara Falls police chase in 2021 takes plea that includes prison time

Support this work for $1 a month

A plea bargain was approved Thursday for Keyon W. Perry, who fired several shots at a Niagara Falls house last year before leading police on a chase that ended with a car crash.

Perry, 25, of the Falls, faces up to seven years in prison after pleading guilty in Niagara County Court to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

After he is sentenced May 26 by Niagara County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek, a federal indictment against Perry will be dismissed, Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said.

Perry, who was on parole at the time, fired from his car at a house in the 2300 block of Elm Street, Hoffmann said. Police were called and chased Perry’s vehicle to the corner of Jerauld Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard, where Perry collided with a civilian vehicle, injuring its driver, according to the prosecutor.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mariupol evacuee describes horror of Russian attacks

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deceased Buffalo priest accused of abusing boy in 2017
Crime News

Deceased Buffalo priest accused of abusing boy in 2017

  • Updated

A claim of “unpermitted sexual contact” by the Rev. Robert M. Yetter in a lawsuit filed last week is the most recent alleged incident of abuse by a diocese priest among several hundred cases that have become public through court filings since 2018.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News