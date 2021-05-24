Sturgeon Point Marina to reopen after West Herr pays for sand dredging

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

There was an offer from several members of the group this year to dredge for $1 below the cost at which work must be put out to bid. But Supervisor Mary Hosler said the town should solicit bids for the work.

The bids, which were opened Friday, ranged from $162,621 to $179,210 to $398,400. The Town Board awarded the job to the low bidder, Union Concrete Construction.

Hosler said Bieler offered to help out the town with dredging this year after learning that the marina was in danger of not opening. The two connected after the bids came out, and Bieler offered to give the town $162,000, she said.

Hosler said it was the perfect opportunity for the regional car dealership to support a regional asset.

It will take about 10 days to complete the dredging, Hosler said, adding that dredging will get the boat launch open, but the town does not plan to rent out slips. One set of docks will be out of commission when some repairs are made to storm damage this summer, and the dredging will not take place in the slip area, she said.

"As of right now, we’re not looking at doing the slips, but we are looking at doing dry docks," Hosler said.