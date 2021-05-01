Sturgeon Point Marina is again impassable and a solution has proved impossible

It's one of the stranger lost-and-found announcements you're likely to hear.

"If anybody is missing sand, it’s in Sturgeon Point," Evans Supervisor Mary Hosler said this week.

The Sturgeon Point Marina, a popular spot for recreational boaters and fishermen and a vital safe harbor for boats during storms that roll in on Lake Erie, is once again impassable thanks to winter storms that swept in about 28,000 cubic yards of sand, blocking its mouth. And local officials have so far been unable to come up with a plan, or the money, to do something about it.

Over the winter sand poured through holes in the breakwall, which was badly damaged by storms in October 2019 and February 2020. The pandemic slowed the process of seeking financial assistance for repairs from the Federal Emergency Management Agency last year.

And now the marina is in about the same shape as last year when boaters and anglers demanded it be dredged, except there's more sand. It's possible to walk from the shore to the outer breakwall and not get wet.

Three groups volunteered to dredge the marina last year: Local 17 of the Operating Engineers, Union Concrete Construction and Spoth Enterprises. The union and Dick Spoth said they would help again, but Spoth said he needed some compensation this year.