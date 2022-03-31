Study to assess effects of climate change on Buffalo shoreline: 'We are not immune here'

The Lake Erie shoreline in Buffalo has been battered in recent years by more frequently occurring seiches – the wind-driven waves that cause drastic differences in water levels.

Damages in the millions of dollars have occurred at Times Beach Nature Preserve, Buffalo Harbor State Park, Erie Basin Marina and Ralph C. Wilson Centennial Park. What's more, because of how Erie Lake and the Buffalo River interact, flooding and sewer issues have resulted in the First Ward, Seneca Babcock and Hopkins-Tifft neighborhoods.

With that in mind, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper will conduct a study along 16 miles of city shoreline, made possible by a $750,000 grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

The study will focus on Lake Erie as well as the Niagara River, Black Rock Canal and lower portions of the Buffalo River and Scajaquada Creek.

“We know that climate change is real and that we are not immune to the effects here in the Great Lakes region," said Jill Jedlicka, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper's executive director. "We are already experiencing the increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events that result in more damaging lake seiches, coastal, and inland flooding."