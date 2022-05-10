Study: Roundabout – rejected in 2020 – would nearly eliminate crashes near VA cemetery where 2 died

WASHINGTON – Installing a roundabout near the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke would prevent most accidents at an intersection where two veterans were killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer in September.

That was among the central conclusions of a new government traffic study of the intersection that is set to be released Tuesday. The Buffalo News obtained a copy of the study Monday, and while it stopped short of calling for a roundabout at the intersection of Route 77 and Indian Falls Road, the study made clear that such a traffic calming device would make the intersection much safer.

The study echoes a suggestion made by officials at the State Department of Transportation in March 2020. But a top official at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs rejected that suggestion at the time, fearing that adding such a feature would slow down work on the cemetery, which opened later that year.

The new traffic study produced data that showed a roundabout would produce "an 87% reduction in the predicted crash rate for all types of serious, minor and possible injury crashes at the intersection."

Ten months after the cemetery opened, two Army veterans from Lockport – Christopher Rowell and Arnold Herdendorf – were killed when Herdendorf missed the stop sign on Indian Falls Road and pulled Rowell's Chevrolet Cobalt into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer driving down Route 77. Rowell and Herdendorf had just left a memorial service for another Army veteran, Martin Phelps, when they died.

'It could have been avoided': VA Cemetery planners' warnings went unheeded before crash killed two vets "I think that my dad would most definitely happily give up his life to bring light to a dangerous situation and save somebody else's life," the daughter of one of the accident victims said.

The Buffalo News reported that sequence of events in an article in February, prompting local veterans advocates and public officials to call for another traffic study on the intersection, which the VA quickly agreed to do.

Prepared by John Gallup and Associates of Marietta, Ga., and Larson Design Group of Williamsport, Pa., the study said a roundabout at the intersection would offer many benefits. Most notably, a roundabout:

• "Significantly reduces the potential of head-on, right angle and left turn crashes."

• "Significantly reduces severity of crashes at the intersection."

• "Slows traffic while allowing vehicles to continue moving rather than stopping at the intersection."

• "Helps with the flow of funeral procession traffic."

VA, DOT to do new traffic study of intersection where vets died The commitment to a new safety investigation came amid a growing sense of rage over a Buffalo News story detailing how federal bureaucrats quashed an effort to improve the intersection of Route 77 and Indian Falls Road

The study found that, in addition to the crash that claimed the lives of Rowell and Herdendorf, 24 other accidents occurred at the intersection between January 2012 and March 2022. Ten of those accidents resulted in injuries.

Even so, the accident rate at the intersection – 2.4 crashes per year – was not high enough to mandate a roundabout or any other safety improvements, the study said.

"The safety performance of the intersection is consistent with what is expected for this type of facility," the study said.

Nevertheless, the study said that in addition to a roundabout, several other safety enhancements could be made at the site, including:

• Eliminating the existing passing zones on Route 77 near the veterans cemetery.

• Installing a flashing light or sign-mounted flashing warning at the intersection.

• Installing larger stop signs with reflective posts at the intersection on Indian Falls Road, including placards that say: "CROSS TRAFFIC DOES NOT STOP."

• Building shoulder and center-line rumble strips on Route 77.

• Adding "STOP" pavement markings on Indian Falls Road.

• Locating larger "INTERSECTION" warning signs on Route 77.

"While also not required, the study identified that a roundabout could provide an additional level of safety enhancement," the study's authors wrote.

The state DOT previously indicated a roundabout would cost about $2.5 million. The VA would have to fund construction of the roundabout, given that traffic volumes don't meet the standards by which the state would be required to build it.

The authors of the study rejected two other possible safety improvements at the intersection.

Route 77 sees nearly eight times as much daily traffic as does Indian Falls Road, meaning the intersection doesn't meet the criteria whereby an all-way stop sign should be installed, the study found.

Traffic volumes at the intersection don't warrant installation of a red light, either.

The consultants who drew up the report never mentioned the accident that led to its creation. Nor did their research appear to take into consideration the fact that many of the drivers who visit the cemetery are elderly and unfamiliar with the roads leading to it – which was a key concern of James R. Metcalfe II, the cemetery director who called for safety improvements at the intersection more than two years ago.

VA cemetery managers who pushed safety changes before deadly crash claim retaliation The two federal employees who pushed for a safe redesign of the intersection near Western New York's new veterans cemetery are now in what one supporter described as "professional purgatory."

Both Metcalfe and Peter C. Rizzo, the program manager bringing the cemetery to fruition, said at the time that they were worried about the intersection's safety. But after Metcalfe enlisted the support of state and local officials in getting the intersection improved, VA officials reprimanded and silenced Metcalfe and transferred Rizzo away from the project.

Now, though, the VA is seeking public comment on the traffic study, which is scheduled to be available online here on Tuesday. The VA will be accepting public comments on the report through May 26. Individuals can comment by sending an email to vacoenvironment@va.gov.

