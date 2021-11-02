Study recommends new Bills stadium, silent on Orchard Park vs. Buffalo location

The consulting firm, hired by the state earlier this year, said a renovated Orchard Park stadium would add 10 to 15 years to the current facility’s lifespan, while a new stadium would have an estimated lifespan of 30 years or more with incremental improvements over time.

The report, released on Election Day, estimates that the Buffalo Bills have a direct $27 million annual impact on income, sales and other taxes. The report said the tax revenue would rise only slightly with a new stadium, but that it could be more with the stadium located “in an urban area with enhanced retail and dining opportunities in close proximity.”

“However, the analysis must also consider the potential loss of these revenues if the team were to leave the market if the parties are unable to secure a stadium agreement. In addition, there are significant intangible benefits associated with serving as the home of an NFL franchise that can impact policy decisions related to investment in a stadium and surrounding neighborhoods," the AECOM report noted.

The report is intended to help guide the state – as well as Erie County and the Bills – during ongoing negotiations over a new stadium and long-term lease; the team’s current lease for the county-owned stadium ends in 2023.