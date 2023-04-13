Faculty, alumnae and parents have been demanding changes at Nardin Academy.

Turmoil at Nardin Academy as faculty, parents, alums question school leadership Since President Sandra Betters arrived, enrollment at Nardin has dropped, 24 faculty and staff members have left and at least one key donor has withheld a pledge to support the school financially. The board of trustees has become divided and many alumnae and parents feel outraged over what is happening.

On Thursday, it was the students' turn.

More than 250 high school students, led by seniors, poured out of the front doors of Nardin at noon to rally for 30 minutes to show support for their teachers and call for a change in the school's leadership.

"We are very frustrated," said Lillian Morgan, a senior. "We love our teachers. They are making us who we are now, and we don't want them in an uncomfortable environment, nor do we want to be in an uncomfortable environment ourselves."

The school has been gripped in discord during the past school year, with a majority of teachers signing letters to the board of trustees expressing grave concerns about President Sandra Betters' management style and leadership.

Group letters from parents and alumnae have also gone to the board in recent weeks calling for Betters' removal. A petition on change.org calling for her ouster has more than 1,400 signatures.

Nardin's board is also divided over Betters, who came to the school 21 months ago.

A statement from Nardin Academy didn't directly address the student protest, but said, "We encourage and teach our students to use their voices, to think through issues critically and understand what truth and civil discourse mean, and how they can put that into action."

Nardin restated that an independent legal team "thoroughly investigated all faculty input and found it factually wrong," claiming "misunderstandings, baseless rumors borne out of a reluctance to change."

There are 367 girls at Nardin's high school, and there are also co-ed students in lower, middle and Montessori schools on its Cleveland Avenue campus.

Morgan said she doesn't like the idea of leaving her school behind while things are in limbo.

"I was here when the president first came and saw the start of everything, and how things are turning out this year, and I don't want to leave my school like this," she said.

About 25 supportive family members and former students watched the rally from across the street.

"It's very empowering that they feel comfortable and confident enough that they have a voice to come out and say something," said Mia Sidor, who graduated in 2021. "Clearly what is going on inside is not OK."

After several minutes, the boisterous students walked over to the entrance to the high school and erupted in loud cheers when high school teachers stepped outside.

"I was here before Sandra Betters was, and I remember how great of a school we were," said Molly Griffin, a junior. "Under this new leadership, there has been nothing but a divide between the teachers and the administration. We want it to go back to normal."

"I felt a part of something really important," senior Mary Scimia said after the protest ended. "Private school teachers sacrifice so much by working at a private school, and I think it's important that we stand up for them because they do so much for us."

Therese Forton-Barnes, whose five children all attended Nardin, said she is deeply upset over what's happening.

Tears welled up in her eyes as she watched the girls in front of the school.

"We were taught at Nardin as kids to stand up for what you believe in," Forton-Barnes said .

Joan Ricca, who taught music and theater at Nardin for 40 years before retiring in 2020, also watched.

"I am absolutely stunned. What's happening here is deplorable," Ricca said. "It's not only Sandra Betters, it's the board members who are standing by her."