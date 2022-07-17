 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Students at three area schools win journalism scholarships

Communications students from Canisius College, St. Bonaventure University and SUNY Buffalo State/SUNY Empire State College have won awards from the Greater Buffalo Society of Professional Journalists College Scholarship Fund.

Griffin Della Penna of Batavia attends Canisius, focusing on sports journalism. He has been involved in numerous communications activities with the Batavia Muckdogs, Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo Bandits, Pegula Sports and Entertainment and ESPN 3. Della Penna was also awarded a scholarship through the fund in 2021.

Nicolas Gelyon attends St. Bonaventure, where he has been involved with SBU-TV and SBU-TV Sports. He has reported on a wide range of timely news and sports topics.

Christian Miles StomsVik is a photojournalist for the Bee News Group and previously served as a staff photographer for Chelsea Now and Chelsea Community News in the New York City area. He has freelanced for national media organizations, including the Washington Post and the London Financial Times. He is enrolled at SUNY Empire State College and is cross-registered at SUNY Buffalo State where he is completing his photojournalism degree.

The scholarship program is in its 44th year. 

– News staff reports

