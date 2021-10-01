Student vaccination rates at ECC, other community colleges lag 4-year SUNY schools

Students who can’t get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine within 10 days but receive the first dose of the two-shot Moderna or Pfizer regimens in that time will not be de-registered, even though they won’t be fully vaccinated for several more weeks, Malatras said. They will have to be tested weekly and observe other precautions while on campus until they are fully vaccinated.

Malatras said the SUNY student vaccination rate statewide shows that students were eager to have a traditional college experience again.

"People want their campuses to be open. Students want to be back. Students want to go to a UB football game. Students at Fredonia want to go to a musical event where they can see their colleagues perform. Students want to be able to gather on campus," said Malatras. "So the motivating factor and force has overwhelmed any sort of negativity towards the vaccine, which ends up turning the page on Covid."

In Western New York, SUNY Fredonia had a student vaccination rate of 97%, with 3% of students getting exemptions, President Stephen H. Kolison Jr. said in a campus email Thursday afternoon.

“It indicates how seriously SUNY Fredonia students take this pandemic, and how much they desire to be in class and succeed academically,” said Kolison.