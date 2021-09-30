 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Student arrested, teacher injured after large fight at Niagara Falls High School
0 comments

Student arrested, teacher injured after large fight at Niagara Falls High School

Support this work for $1 a month

A Niagara Falls High School student was arrested and a teacher at the school was injured Friday following a large altercation involving seven students in three different fights, according to Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie.

A student was charged with menacing and disorderly conduct, and a teacher attempting to break up the fights suffered an injury that Laurrie described as a welt on the face.

The disturbance took place after 3 p.m. in the school's Performing Arts Center, where students were waiting for school buses to take them home, Laurrie said.

"It started with students throwing paper at each other," he said.

Police were eventually called to quell the disturbance.

"There were eight to 10 other students who were kind of impeding or standing in the way when told to move," Laurrie said. "I don't know what the discipline will be, but we're going to discipline those students."

On the third day of the new school year, 21 female students were suspended after four fights broke out at the high school.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's immersive NFT installation auction kicks off

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News