Student arrested, teacher injured after large fight at Niagara Falls High School

A Niagara Falls High School student was arrested and a teacher at the school was injured Friday following a large altercation involving seven students in three different fights, according to Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie.

A student was charged with menacing and disorderly conduct, and a teacher attempting to break up the fights suffered an injury that Laurrie described as a welt on the face.

The disturbance took place after 3 p.m. in the school's Performing Arts Center, where students were waiting for school buses to take them home, Laurrie said.

"It started with students throwing paper at each other," he said.

Police were eventually called to quell the disturbance.

"There were eight to 10 other students who were kind of impeding or standing in the way when told to move," Laurrie said. "I don't know what the discipline will be, but we're going to discipline those students."

On the third day of the new school year, 21 female students were suspended after four fights broke out at the high school.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.