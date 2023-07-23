Three people were killed in a vehicle accident early Sunday, including a current Salamanca High School student, a recent Salamanca graduate and a Franklinville resident, according to a message sent out to the Salamanca City Central School District community by Superintendent Mark Beehler.

Another Salamanca High student was seriously injured in the crash, Beehler wrote in the posting on the district's web site.

The message came hours before any information about the accident was released by law enforcement or first responders.

Beehler’s message began, “Dear Salamanca Community, I have awful news to share.”

“Early this morning a tragic vehicle accident took the lives of three individuals and seriously injured a fourth,” it continued. “A recent Salamanca graduate, a Salamanca high school student, and a resident from Franklinville were killed. An additional Salamanca High School student is hospitalized. Our hearts and prayers go to the families of all involved.”

Beehler said the district’s crisis team has been activated and will be available for students, staff, and community members at Seneca Intermediate School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

He also offered a list of numbers for community support:

Seneca Nation Behavioral Health Unit (716) 945-9001

Seneca Nation Child and Family (716) 945-5894

Catt. County Community Services (716) 945-5211

Catholic Charities (716) 372-0101

Connecting Communities in Action (716) 945-1041

- Janet Gramza