Stuck car appears to have plunged over falls

A car that was stuck near the brink of the American Falls since Wednesday appeared to have plunged over the edge overnight.

Niagara Falls Action tweeted an image Sunday morning in which the car was no longer visible above the brink.

New York State park police said no one reported seeing the vehicle go over the brink, so it couldn't be specific about when it might have occurred. The region was battered by a powerful storm on Saturday, supplying a combination of high winds and surging water that could have dislodged the vehicle.

Preliminary data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed a rise in water levels at the American Falls on Saturday night.