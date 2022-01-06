 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Strong winds, lake-effect snow snarl morning travel
Winter's first lake-effect strike for Metro Buffalo made it difficult for drivers on area roadways Thursday morning.

Crashes and disabled vehicles were reported on the I-90 in Cheektowaga and West Seneca and the Kensington Expressway, according to NITTEC.

Metro buses are delayed on their routes because of the weather, according to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

A number of flights have been delayed or canceled at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, the NFTA said.

What to expect in the next 36 hours

Strong winds "prevented an organized band" of snow from forming off Lake Erie overnight, the National Weather Service reported, but a lake effect band settled in over Buffalo around 7:30 a.m. The rate of snowfall within the band could drop 1 to 2 inches of snow per hour, said Jason Alumbaugh, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga.

The strong winds on Thursday night created a seiche at the east end of Lake Erie, the weather service said. A lakeshore flood warning was in effect until 4 a.m.

