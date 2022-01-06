Strong winds, lake-effect snow snarl morning travel

Winter's first lake-effect strike for Metro Buffalo made it difficult for drivers on area roadways Thursday morning.

Crashes and disabled vehicles were reported on the I-90 in Cheektowaga and West Seneca and the Kensington Expressway, according to NITTEC.

Metro buses are delayed on their routes because of the weather, according to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

A number of flights have been delayed or canceled at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, the NFTA said.

Strong winds "prevented an organized band" of snow from forming off Lake Erie overnight, the National Weather Service reported, but a lake effect band settled in over Buffalo around 7:30 a.m. The rate of snowfall within the band could drop 1 to 2 inches of snow per hour, said Jason Alumbaugh, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga.

The strong winds on Thursday night created a seiche at the east end of Lake Erie, the weather service said. A lakeshore flood warning was in effect until 4 a.m.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Aaron Besecker News Staff Reporter I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007. Follow Aaron Besecker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today