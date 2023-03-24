Don't put your patio furniture out just yet.

Most of Western New York is under a high wind watch for at least part of this weekend.

Strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph are in the forecast.

The timing of the winds depends on where you'll be, according to the National Weather Service office in Buffalo.

In Southern Erie and Chautauqua, the watch is in effect from Friday night until Sunday morning, with the strongest winds expected from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and then again after 8 p.m. as the winds shift.

For Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties, the wind watch is in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

"Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, including on I-90, especially for high profile vehicles," the weather service said in a statement Friday.

Forecasters recommended loosening objects or storing away items before the winds start blowing.