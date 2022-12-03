 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Strong winds buffeting WNY, power outages reported in Niagara County

Strong winds were gusting through Western New York late Saturday morning, bringing down a few trees and power lines.

Roughly 2,000 National Grid customers lost power, almost all of them in Niagara County, mostly in Wilson and Pendleton Center.

"Use caution when out traveling the roadways," the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page. "We are receiving several calls of trees and wires down. The combination of high winds and rain is starting to cause issues." They posted a photo of a tree blocking the 2700 block of New Road in Wilson.

The region is under a high wind warning through 5 p.m. Saturday, although the strongest of the gusts had passed through the Buffalo metro area by around noon. 

The high winds prompted the downtown Buffalo Christmas tree lighting celebration at the Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza scheduled for Saturday to be postponed. Organizers were trying to reschedule it for next Saturday, Dec. 10.

