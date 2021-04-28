Strong thunderstorms expected, may turn severe

Forecasters with the National Weather Service are warning of the chance for thunderstorms to become severe later today.
Thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and into the early evening.
The best chances for severe storms are south of Buffalo, in southern Erie County, across the western Southern Tier, as well as parts of Wyoming County, the Weather Service said.
An isolated strong to severe storm can't be ruled out for the entire region, according to forecasters.
Potential hazards include damaging wind gusts greater than 58 mph and hail an inch or larger in diameter.
Strong to severe thunderstorms expected today. The greatest potential for severe thunderstorms will be this afternoon into the early evening across the Western Southern Tier, Southern Erie County, and portions of Wyoming, Livingston, and Ontario counties. https://t.co/0XbKOxqvXv pic.twitter.com/B6rq5KTjRy— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) April 28, 2021