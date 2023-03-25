Strong to severe storms could roll through Western New York this afternoon.

The National Weather Service is watching a line of storms over Ohio that it said could bring storms to Western New York later this afternoon.

"These storms will produce strong winds and heavy rain," the weather service said in a tweet.

High wind warnings continue for portions of the area through tonight and into Sunday, and flooding and erosion along Lake Erie are expected.

Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines, and travel will be difficult particularly for high-profile vehicles, the weather service said.

A high wind warning remains in effect until 5 a.m. Sunday for southern Erie and Chautauqua counties. South winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 60 mph, according to the weather service.

"Winds will switch to the southwest by 8 p.m. tonight and be a little more widespread," the weather service said in a statement.

A high wind warning is in effect from 6 p.m. today to 5 a.m. Sunday for northern Erie and Niagara counties, with southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, gusting up to 60 mph. The strongest winds will occur from 8 p.m. this evening through 3 a.m. Sunday. The warning extends to Genesee, Wyoming, Orleans and Monroe counties, with gusts over 45 mph today.

A rapid rise in water levels at the eastern end of Lake Erie is expected to result in significant lakeshore flooding, with a flood warning in effect from 8 p.m. today to 8 a.m. Sunday in Erie and Chautauqua counties.

"Flooding is likely along Route 5 in Hamburg, Buffalo Harbor and Canalside, Dunkirk Harbor, and other flood-prone locations. Very high wave action will also result in significant shoreline erosion," the weather service said.

We are watching a line of storms over central OH this early afternoon, which could bring strong to severe storms to WNY later this afternoon. These storms will produce strong winds and heavy rain. Additionally, high wind warnings continue for portions of WNY through tonight. pic.twitter.com/xZilnRYq95 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) March 25, 2023