Striking ATI workers set to resume bargaining with employer

About 40 workers at Allegheny Technologies Inc.'s plant in Lockport have been on strike for nearly three weeks, as part of a wider walkout by 1,300 steelworkers at nine ATI locations.
Now the two sides are heading back to the negotiating table. Bargaining committees for the Pittsburgh-based manufacturer and the union are scheduled to meet Monday morning.
"The company has committed to remaining at the table for so long as the discussions remain productive and are moving the parties closer to an agreement," ATI said in a statement.
ATI's Lockport plant, at 695 Ohio St., makes specialty metals and components. The strike began March 30. The Steelworkers union on Friday proposed the two sides resume bargaining.
“We have always believed that the solution to the outstanding issues must be found through the collective bargaining process, and we are willing to prove it,” said Steelworkers International vice president David McCall. “It’s up to ATI to act responsibly and bargain in good faith with us for a fair agreement.”
ATI and the steelworkers have followed a difficult path to a new labor agreement before.
From summer 2015 until early 2016, ATI locked out unionized workers for six months. The two sides finally reached agreement on a four-year deal.
That contract was extended in March 2020 by one year, amid uncertainty in the global market for steel during the pandemic. But negotiations this year failed to produce a deal.
The steelworkers said it called the strike over unfair labor practices, arguing the company was seeking "major economic and contract language concessions from the workers." The union said its workers have not had a wage increase since 2014.
“Our progress has been hindered at every step by the company dragging its feet and violating labor law, McCall said. “Now is the time for ATI to commit to resolve the outstanding issues in good faith at the bargaining table.”
The company disagreed with that characterization, saying it considers the walkout by the union an economic strike instead of an unfair labor practice strike.
ATI's most recent offer included a $4,000 lump-sum payment in year one of the deal, followed by 3% increase in base wages in each of the following three years of the deal, said Natalie Gillespie, an ATI spokeswoman. The company said it has withdrawn contracting out and alternative work schedule proposals.
ATI has kept production going at the Lockport plant during the strike with a combination of temporary replacement workers and nonunionized workers. Gillespie declined to say how many replacement workers ATI is using.
