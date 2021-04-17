Striking ATI workers set to resume bargaining with employer

That contract was extended in March 2020 by one year, amid uncertainty in the global market for steel during the pandemic. But negotiations this year failed to produce a deal.

The steelworkers said it called the strike over unfair labor practices, arguing the company was seeking "major economic and contract language concessions from the workers." The union said its workers have not had a wage increase since 2014.

“Our progress has been hindered at every step by the company dragging its feet and violating labor law, McCall said. “Now is the time for ATI to commit to resolve the outstanding issues in good faith at the bargaining table.”

The company disagreed with that characterization, saying it considers the walkout by the union an economic strike instead of an unfair labor practice strike.

ATI's most recent offer included a $4,000 lump-sum payment in year one of the deal, followed by 3% increase in base wages in each of the following three years of the deal, said Natalie Gillespie, an ATI spokeswoman. The company said it has withdrawn contracting out and alternative work schedule proposals.

ATI has kept production going at the Lockport plant during the strike with a combination of temporary replacement workers and nonunionized workers. Gillespie declined to say how many replacement workers ATI is using.

Matt Glynn

