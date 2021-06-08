Strikes continue at two area employers

Strikes are continuing at two area manufacturers.

About 40 workers are on strike at Allegheny Technologies Inc.'s Lockport plant, as part of a wider walkout against the company. The strike began March 30.

And about 190 workers at Unifrax Corp.'s plant on Fire Tower Drive in the Town of Tonawanda have been on strike since May 18.

Hourly workers at both sites are represented by the United Steelworkers union.

A federal mediator has joined recent talks between Pittsburgh-based ATI and the union.

Matt Glynn

