 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Strikes continue at two area employers
0 comments

Strikes continue at two area employers

Support this work for $1 a month
Unifrax strike

Workers on strike at a Unifrax plant on Fire Tower Drive in Tonawanda. 

 John Hickey / News file photo

Strikes are continuing at two area manufacturers.

About 40 workers are on strike at Allegheny Technologies Inc.'s Lockport plant, as part of a wider walkout against the company. The strike began March 30.

And about 190 workers at Unifrax Corp.'s plant on Fire Tower Drive in the Town of Tonawanda have been on strike since May 18.

Hourly workers at both sites are represented by the United Steelworkers union.

A federal mediator has joined recent talks between Pittsburgh-based ATI and the union. 

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch lava cascade from Icelandic volcano

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News