Strike fund established for Starbucks workers

  • Updated
Workers United, the union supporting Starbucks workers' organizing efforts around the country, said it will create a strike fund for Starbucks Workers United, with an initial $1 million commitment.

"The seed money of $1 million will be used to support workers who go on strike to ensure their economic well-being is not jeopardized as they fight for their workplace rights," Workers United said. "It will pay workers for lost time as they strike, and other benefits."

Organizing efforts have spread to Starbucks stores around the country, following a successful initial campaign at a Starbucks on Elmwood Avenue last year.

Matt Glynn

