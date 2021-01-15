 Skip to main content
Stricter penalties for illegally driving ATVs in Buffalo headed for vote
Stricter penalties for illegally driving ATVs in Buffalo headed for vote

ATV buffalo

The City of Buffalo is looking to crack down on the use of ATVs and similar vehicles.

 News file photo

Stricter penalties for illegally operating all-terrain vehicles in Buffalo could begin soon.

While it is illegal to drive ATVs or similar vehicles on city streets and in city parks, there was a spike in the activity over the past summer, which posed a “significant safety threat” to pedestrians and other motorists, say Common Council members.

An ordinance amendment introduced by Fillmore Council Member Mitchell P. Nowakowski and Lovejoy Council Member Bryan J. Bollman outlines new penalties for violations, including up to a $2,500 fine and seizure of the vehicle. Also, proof of ownership will be required to retrieve a seized ATV from the city to ensure that stolen vehicles are not going back into the public.

The amendment will be presented during Tuesday’s Council meeting, which begins at 2 p.m.

