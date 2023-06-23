Swan Street between Seymour Street and Jefferson Avenue will be closed for about three weeks of construction beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, according to the Buffalo Department of Public Works, Parks and Streets officials.

During the period of construction, crews from DPW will be installing new sidewalks on both sides of Swan and enhancing landscape features that include clearing overgrown brush and adding new topsoil and seeding in the area.

Detour signs rerouting motor vehicle traffic to Hamburg, Seneca and Swan streets will be posted in the area. Pedestrians will be asked to follow the detour signs, as well, because sidewalks will be closed to foot traffic. Otherwise, pedestrians are being advised to use caution in the construction area.