As a blizzard raged in Buffalo in December, a passing motorist saw Jimmy Batchelor fall in the snow at East Ferry and Jefferson Avenue.

Everyone knew Batchelor around that neighborhood. Batchelor, known to most people as “Skip,” was mentally disabled and lived in a nearby group home and usually spent mornings hanging out at Mandella Market and Dexter’s Pharmacy.

But he was a stranger to the woman who stopped her car to rescue him from the freezing cold on Christmas Eve, only to watch him die in her back seat.

Fantasia Edwards said she had no idea who he was. She just knew he was in trouble.

Edwards, 27, was driving her 2014 Ford Fusion to pick up a friend’s children at an apartment on East Ferry that had lost power. One of the children has sickle cell anemia and is susceptible to frostbite, so Edwards planned to bring them to her place, which still had heat.

With too many vehicles stranded and blocking her path, she turned back toward her apartment on Broadway. And that’s when she saw Batchelor fall and not get up. She stopped her car and called 911. She and a friend, Kentrice Gadley, struggled to load him into the Fusion. A snowmobiler who was in the area also helped.

Batchelor, 73, had on a navy blue coat, but no hat, and he wore a pair of cloth shoes, said Edwards.

“His whole face was, like, frozen. He had snow all over his face and he was really weak,” she said. “He had snow all in his hair. He just was covered with snow.”

Edwards said she cranked up the heat in the car.

Batchelor didn’t say much.

“He was moaning and groaning. He was in pain,” said Edwards, who drove south on Jefferson, which had been partially cleared of snow.

It took 15 to 20 minutes to go just a few blocks, until the Fusion couldn’t make it up an incline at Jefferson Avenue and Best Street.

“The car kept sliding back down,” she said.

While they were stuck, Gadley noticed that Batchelor appeared not to be breathing. Edwards, a certified nursing assistant, climbed into the back seat to check his pulse and found none.

Edwards said authorities advised her to leave Batchelor in the car and get to safety. She needed to get back home to her young son. The snowmobiler took Edwards and Gadley to Edwards’ apartment.

Buffalo police retrieved Batchelor’s body on Dec. 25.

Edwards said she had never experienced anything like what happened that day.

“I felt like I did the best that I can do,” she said. “Sometimes your best ain’t good enough. But I don’t blame myself for anything.”

“I just thank God I got home,” she added.

Why was he outside?

Those who knew Batchelor are still trying to figure out why he was outside in the blizzard.

A Buffalo police report had indicated that Batchelor was believed to be homeless, but The News confirmed that he lived in a state Office of Mental Health-licensed community residence on Glenwood Avenue since 2013.

Larry Ross, site manager for the group home, told The News that all residents of the house were asked to remain there as the blizzard approached. Ross declined to comment further and referred media inquiries to his supervisors. The Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, which operates the residence, said in a statement that residents are not restricted from leaving the home.

"We remain very saddened by Mr. Batchelor’s death; however, participation of our services is voluntary, and we are not permitted to restrict residents from leaving the premises," the statement reads. "We were only able to strongly advise them about the weather conditions and not to leave the premises. Protecting the safety of our residents is very important. Sadly, we still do not have the reason Mr. Batchelor left the premises."

Lombardo Funeral Home handled arrangements for Batchelor, and the Glenwood Avenue group home hosted a memorial service for him earlier this month.

'We miss him dearly'

Angelina Gaines, manager and technician at Dexter’s, said Batchelor came into the pharmacy almost daily for more than 20 years. He usually sat near the counter for a few hours and drank a Pepsi.

“He was part of your everyday life. We miss him dearly around here,” said Gaines. “It’s so weird coming to work and not seeing him.”

Batchelor’s friends at Mandella Market and Dexter’s said Batchelor usually was cordial, well-mannered and never a bother to customers and staff.

“My boss told Skip he’s welcome here 24/7 and nobody can tell him to leave,” said Gaines.

Mandella employee Erika Watkins said the store wasn’t the same place in Batchelor’s absence.

“He’s definitely missed by me,” said Erika Watkins, who shed tears as she talked about him. “Everybody knew him, because he’s been around this area forever.”

Watkins often bought Batchelor a pop and a slice of pizza. "He would never want a burger or a sub," she said. "He always wanted a slice of pizza and a Faygo." He would thank her multiple times for the gesture.

“I’ve never heard anyone say anything bad about him. For the most part, he was a loving person, and he recognized whatever you did for him,” she said.

But Gaines and Watkins also acknowledged that Batchelor was fiercely independent and could be stubborn and resistant to people telling him what to do.

Gaines said she questioned why the group home didn’t do more to make sure that Batchelor stayed there until the blizzard was over.

She said she didn’t see Batchelor on Dec. 23, before the pharmacy shut down early, around 1 p.m., due to the weather. She said she would have taken him home with her if he was in the store.

She doesn’t doubt that people at the group home warned Batchelor not to leave.

“But anyone that deal with Skip, we all know that Skip will not always believe you, and Skip don’t fear the weather, you know, and he does not like to be tied down,” she said.