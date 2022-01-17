Storm's intensity and duration proves difficult challenge for highway crews

"We're certainly working as fast as we can and putting all the crews we can at it," he added. "If this lasts as forecasted until 7 p.m., it will be pretty close to a 24-hour storm. And also its intensity. One to 2 inches [per hour] and even upwards of 4 is a lot of snow to fall in a short duration of time. Our residents can rest assured we will continue fight through and working to clear as quickly as possible."

Erie County Public Works Commissioner William Geary said the storm's intensity and duration have presented a daunting challenge to his crews, which number about 40. That includes four crews assigned to county routes extending into the city, pointing to Delaware and Elmwood avenues.

"Visibility was pretty treacherous from about 2 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.," Geary said. "It's nothing we can't handle. But we're very fortunate that schools are closed and there is less traffic."

