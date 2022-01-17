Storm's intensity and duration proves difficult challenge for highway crews

The City of Buffalo is mounting an all-out effort to clear its streets of snow that continues to fall, while advising against unnecessary travel, continuing to collect garbage and keeping crews fresh in the face of a daylong storm that has dumped as much as 6 inches per hour since Sunday evening, according to Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn.
"That's a very intense storm even for the City of Buffalo," Finn said told reporters in a virtual news conference this morning.
And just before noon the department said its crews are now beginning to attack side streets.
The storm is causing travel hazards on area roadways, and several municipalities are asking drivers to avoid unnecessary travel.
"City of Buffalo plow crews have begun to transition into side streets while still working the mains and secondary roads," the city said in a statement. "Residents are being urged not to travel if you don't have to today to allow crews to continue the snow removal process. Main and secondary roads remain snow covered but passable."
Finn said crews will continue plowing as long as needed.
"It's an ongoing effort of having to recirculate on the same streets as snow falls," the commissioner said. He emphasized the need to prevent "burnout" that could prove "potentially dangerous" during a long snow event by balancing equipment deployment.
"We're certainly working as fast as we can and putting all the crews we can at it," he added. "If this lasts as forecasted until 7 p.m., it will be pretty close to a 24-hour storm. And also its intensity. One to 2 inches [per hour] and even upwards of 4 is a lot of snow to fall in a short duration of time. Our residents can rest assured we will continue fight through and working to clear as quickly as possible."
Erie County Public Works Commissioner William Geary said the storm's intensity and duration have presented a daunting challenge to his crews, which number about 40. That includes four crews assigned to county routes extending into the city, pointing to Delaware and Elmwood avenues.
"Visibility was pretty treacherous from about 2 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.," Geary said. "It's nothing we can't handle. But we're very fortunate that schools are closed and there is less traffic."
Snowfall totals as of the late morning showed the biggest totals north of Buffalo.
Support Local Journalism
Finn also noted the city is lucky that the storm descended upon the area on Martin Luther King Day when schools and many businesses are closed, freeing the streets of much of the traffic that can get stranded. Similar problems have also confounded Thruway crews in past storms, but spokeswoman Jennifer Givner said the road remains mostly passable even if the speed limit remains reduced to 45 mph on its western section.
"For this particular storm we don't have to anything like that yet," Givner said of closures, adding the Thruway Authority will continue to monitor the situation especially as winds are forecast to pick up tonight and lake effect is expected in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.
While snow crews continue to battle the accumulation, officials said their main challenge remains the storm's intensity. Geary noted his crews cleared some roadways during the night, only to return a few hours later to confront 10 inches of new snow. And he said while the county can concentrate its equipment in narrow areas during lake-effect storms, today's general snowfall requires deployment throughout the county.
"I would say just about everybody got 18 inches," he said, "while out around the airport, in Tonawanda and Amherst, it might be up around 2 feet."
Finn, meanwhile, said the travel advisory issued by Buffalo and other municipalities does not prohibit unnecessary driving, but travel is discouraged.
"We're asking people to use common sense," he said, advising against trips to the store that could be put off until later in the week.
The commissioner said garbage collection continues today, but that delays can be expected. Residents should continue adhering to the normal schedule, he added.
"Put your totes out and leave them out until they're collected," he said.
Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski offered similar guidance.
"Residents’ trash that was not picked up today will be picked up tomorrow," she said. "The schedule for trash pickup will stay as normal the rest of the week. Recycling pickup only is delayed all week by one day. Friday recycling pickup will take place on Saturday this week for recycling only."
Finn and Geary both noted that traffic flow and other daily functions will return to normal when the storm dies down. Side streets, Finn said, will get plowed once the main routes are clear.
And Geary said he believes county crews are prepared for such an event as today's storm, and coping as well as possible.
"So far," he said, "things look really good."