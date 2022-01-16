 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm will delay garbage pickup in Amherst
Monday’s pickup of garbage and recycling in the Town of Amherst will be postponed because of the snowstorm, the town supervisor’s office announced Sunday night.

Monday’s collection by Modern Disposal will be delayed until Tuesday, according to a spokesperson. Collection for the rest of the week will be postponed by one day, with Friday’s pickup taking place on Saturday.

