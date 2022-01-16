Storm will delay garbage pickup in Amherst

Monday’s pickup of garbage and recycling in the Town of Amherst will be postponed because of the snowstorm, the town supervisor’s office announced Sunday night.
Monday’s collection by Modern Disposal will be delayed until Tuesday, according to a spokesperson. Collection for the rest of the week will be postponed by one day, with Friday’s pickup taking place on Saturday.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.