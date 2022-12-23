Storm turns 'wickedly bad': 47,000 without power in Buffalo Niagara; winds as high as 79 mph

Wind gusts as high as 79 mph on Friday in Western New York knocked out power for thousands of people and created whiteout conditions in many areas.

James J. O’Callaghan, regional spokesman for the State Police, spent several hours at the Buffalo Niagara Airport on Friday morning and described weather conditions there as some of the worst he’s ever seen in 18 years as a trooper.

“This storm is going to be a rough one. Driving is extremely treacherous, and it’s getting worse,” O’Callaghan said. “I was sitting in my car outside the airport, and the wind was rocking my car from side to side. It was like people were rocking my car. Crazy.”

Noting widespread driving bans in Western New York, the trooper implored motorists to stay off the roads.

Erie County officials early Friday outlined preparations for the Christmastime storm that already has started to hammer the region, leaving nearly 47,000 without power across Western New York as of 3:30 p.m. However, New York State Electric & Gas reported its website had crashed early Friday afternoon because of heavy traffic to the site.

Travel bans were in effect in Erie County, Niagara Falls and New York State as a whole by early afternoon Friday, while many area highways had closed to non-essential traffic, as well as the Peace Bridge.

Noting widespread driving bans in Western New York, the state police's O’Callaghan implored motorists to stay off the roads.

“If you’re driving, and you cannot see where you’re going, if you go off the road, first responders are going to have a very hard time finding you,” O’Callaghan said. “It’s a very dangerous situation. Your car could be stuck 15 or 20 feet off the road and we may not be able to find you.

“When you’re outside, it’s very difficult to see because of all the blowing snow. It’s pelting you in the face, like little pins and needles. It hurts your face and it’s very hard to see. Even when you try to walk, the 50, 60 or 70 miles per hour winds knock you off your balance.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz called the conditions "wickedly bad" shortly after noon, and later tweeted that the county had taken its trucks off the road due to "zero visibility."

Our @ErieCountyDPW has taken trucks off the road due to zero visibility.A Travel/Driving Ban is in effect. Unless you are an emergency responder/personnel there is NO reason you to be out driving. It is dangerous! https://t.co/VLcAi4Mpr4 — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) December 23, 2022

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts of 79 mph in Lackawanna and 72 mph at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. The Weather Service also reported "zero visibility" at the airport shortly after noon Friday.

The snow is severely limiting visibility when combined with gusting wind.

Public Works Commissioner William Geary Jr. said, and utility crews will be limited at times in their response because of the anticipated blizzard-force winds. By early afternoon, more than 28,000 households in Erie County had lost power.

But with visibility down to zero, even plow crews had to be pulled from the roads by midday because visibility was down to zero.

"Crews trying to get out to react to that to energize or fix those lines are probably not going to be able to until we get below 40 miles per hour on the winds, which may not be until Sunday morning," Geary said. "So this is gonna be a long event. Hopefully everybody stocked up during the week."

Poloncarz said Erie County has activated a phone number, 716-858-SNOW, for people to call with serious, non-life-threatening medical issues, such as needing access to dialysis or cancer treatment. Anyone with an emergency or life-threatening situation should call 911.

He also repeated concerns about flooding along the shoreline in Evans, Hamburg, Buffalo and along the Niagara River up to Niagara Falls.