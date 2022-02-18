Storm sewer collapse closes portion of Campbell Road in Amherst

A section of Campbell Road in Getzville likely will remain closed to traffic into the evening as crews respond to a collapsed storm sewer, Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said.

Authorities closed Campbell between Dodge Road and Millersport Highway to southbound traffic late this morning and were preparing shortly after noon to close it off in both directions, said Kulpa, who asked motorists to avoid the area.

The storm sewer runs along Campbell and will require extensive work, including shoring up the road, to repair the collapse, he said.

The town and Village of Williamsville have been under a state of emergency since Thursday evening over flooding concerns driven by rain and melting snow.

Kulpa said he plans to maintain the town's state of emergency through Saturday morning. He asked residents to keep an eye on their basements and sump pumps as bright sunshine brings further snow melt this afternoon.

Officials also are keeping an eye on Ellicott Creek, which Kulpa said is expected to crest at about 9 p.m. today.

Amherst Supervisor @Brian_Kulpa advises me a large storm sewer appears to have collapsed under Campbell Blvd. Our @ErieCoDEP Sewerage Mgt. Division will be helping to repair. The road will be closed to traffic in the meantime. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) February 18, 2022

